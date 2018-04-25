All apartments in San Diego
4231 Wilson Ave.
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

4231 Wilson Ave.

4231 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath House with Huge 2 Car Garage & Front Yard - Spacious 1 bed 1 bath house with huge garage and enclosed front yard

This home features:
- Open kitchen with updated appliances, including gas range/oven and built-in microwave
- Hardwood and tile throughout
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Enclosed front yard (use of backyard not included)
- 2 car garage with plenty of space for additional storage

Centrally located and just minutes away from Normal Heights and North Park!

Tenant pays: gas/electric, water/sewer
Owner pays: trash

Pets allowed with additional deposit. Cats and small/medium dogs only.

Contact Dustyn to view: Call/Text 760-994-6430 / Email DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

(RLNE3914891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Wilson Ave. have any available units?
4231 Wilson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Wilson Ave. have?
Some of 4231 Wilson Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Wilson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Wilson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Wilson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Wilson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Wilson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Wilson Ave. offers parking.
Does 4231 Wilson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Wilson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Wilson Ave. have a pool?
No, 4231 Wilson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Wilson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4231 Wilson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Wilson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Wilson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
