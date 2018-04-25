4231 Wilson Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath House with Huge 2 Car Garage & Front Yard - Spacious 1 bed 1 bath house with huge garage and enclosed front yard



This home features:

- Open kitchen with updated appliances, including gas range/oven and built-in microwave

- Hardwood and tile throughout

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Enclosed front yard (use of backyard not included)

- 2 car garage with plenty of space for additional storage



Centrally located and just minutes away from Normal Heights and North Park!



Tenant pays: gas/electric, water/sewer

Owner pays: trash



Pets allowed with additional deposit. Cats and small/medium dogs only.



Contact Dustyn to view: Call/Text 760-994-6430 / Email DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management



(RLNE3914891)