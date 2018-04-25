4231 Wilson Ave.

Amenities
Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath House with Huge 2 Car Garage & Front Yard - Spacious 1 bed 1 bath house with huge garage and enclosed front yard
This home features:
- Open kitchen with updated appliances, including gas range/oven and built-in microwave
- Hardwood and tile throughout
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Enclosed front yard (use of backyard not included)
- 2 car garage with plenty of space for additional storage
Centrally located and just minutes away from Normal Heights and North Park!
Tenant pays: gas/electric, water/sewer
Owner pays: trash
Pets allowed with additional deposit. Cats and small/medium dogs only.
Contact Dustyn to view: Call/Text 760-994-6430 / Email DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
(RLNE3914891)