4231 Hamilton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

One bedroom cottage with a private one car garage, walking distance to all North Park has to offer. This one bedroom unit has hard wood floors in the bedroom and living areas, new quarts counters in the kitchen, fresh paint and fixtures throughout the unit.



Storage closets in the hallway and also a large storage area off of the kitchen. Secured gated entry into the quaint courtyard.



Unit comes with a one car garage with remote entry. Coin laundry facilities onsite. Water and trash included in rent.

Pets not accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.