4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ 2 Covered Parking spots. - KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, a large slider to the front patio area, long eat-at kitchen bar counter
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES:This Desirable First Floor End Unit Shares One Wall, Laminate & Tile Flooring, Central AC/ Heat, Gated Entrance, Shared Coin laundry, Two Underground Parking spaces, Storage. Trash included. Close to Schools, Shopping, No Pets, No Smoking.
Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4340880)