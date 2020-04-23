All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28

4222 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ 2 Covered Parking spots. - KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, a large slider to the front patio area, long eat-at kitchen bar counter

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES:This Desirable First Floor End Unit Shares One Wall, Laminate & Tile Flooring, Central AC/ Heat, Gated Entrance, Shared Coin laundry, Two Underground Parking spaces, Storage. Trash included. Close to Schools, Shopping, No Pets, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have any available units?
4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have?
Some of 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 offers parking.
Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have a pool?
No, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Menlo Ave Unit 28 has units with dishwashers.
