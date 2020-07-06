All apartments in San Diego
4218 Mount Putman Ave
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

4218 Mount Putman Ave

4218 Mount Putman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Mount Putman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4218 Mount Putman Ave, San Diego, CA is a single family home that contains 1,352 sq ft and was built in 1961. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have any available units?
4218 Mount Putman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4218 Mount Putman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Mount Putman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Mount Putman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave offer parking?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have a pool?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Mount Putman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Mount Putman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

