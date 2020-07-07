Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4216 50th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4216 50th St
4216 50th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4216 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
A wonderful community designed for people 62 years of age or older or have a handicap.
Property Features
Laundry room
Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4216 50th St have any available units?
4216 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4216 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
4216 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 50th St pet-friendly?
No, 4216 50th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4216 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 4216 50th St offers parking.
Does 4216 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 50th St have a pool?
No, 4216 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 4216 50th St have accessible units?
Yes, 4216 50th St has accessible units.
Does 4216 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 50th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 50th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
