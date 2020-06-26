Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4194 Dellwood Street Available 06/28/19 Clairemont 4194 Dellwood Steet - Beautiful Well Maintaind Home, Convenient Location! - Well maintained single level home in a convenient location of Clairemont. Close to Costco, Target, and tons of restaurants! Easy freeway access to get anywhere quick! Beautiful fenced rear yard, perfect for entertaining. Designer paint throughout.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE4921516)