All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4194 Dellwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4194 Dellwood Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4194 Dellwood Street

4194 Dellwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4194 Dellwood Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4194 Dellwood Street Available 06/28/19 Clairemont 4194 Dellwood Steet - Beautiful Well Maintaind Home, Convenient Location! - Well maintained single level home in a convenient location of Clairemont. Close to Costco, Target, and tons of restaurants! Easy freeway access to get anywhere quick! Beautiful fenced rear yard, perfect for entertaining. Designer paint throughout.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE4921516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4194 Dellwood Street have any available units?
4194 Dellwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4194 Dellwood Street have?
Some of 4194 Dellwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4194 Dellwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4194 Dellwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4194 Dellwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4194 Dellwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 4194 Dellwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4194 Dellwood Street offers parking.
Does 4194 Dellwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4194 Dellwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4194 Dellwood Street have a pool?
No, 4194 Dellwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4194 Dellwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4194 Dellwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4194 Dellwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4194 Dellwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University