4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeously remodeled and updated 3BR/2BA upstairs condo in a gated complex in South Clairemont.



-Brand new wood floors throughout the unit.

-New paint throughout the unit.

-New dual pane vinyl windows throughout the unit.

-Recessed lighting in the living room.

-New electric wall heaters.

-Nice private balcony off of the living room.

-Fantastic bar area with stunning custom concrete countertops & new lighting fixture.

-Countertops continue into the kitchen area and are simply amazing and unique.

-Splendid backsplash that matches countertops.

-Stainless steel dual basin sink.

-Stainless steel kitchen appliances: New Refrigerator, New dishwasher, New gas stove/oven.

-Large hall closet for storage.

-Upgraded and moved electrical sub-panel.

-Bedroom #1 is a good size with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.

-Bedroom #2 is equally sized with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.

-Hall bathroom has new light fixtures, new shower tile, new toilet and new floor tile.

-Hall bathroom also has new faucet and medicine cabinet as well.

-Another stunning custom concrete countertop with backsplash to match.

-Master bedroom is grand with large closet and master bath.

-Master bath has its own amazing custom countertop with new light fixtures above.

-New shower with new tile, new tile flooring and new toilet.

-Complex has laundry rooms on-site.

-Complex has a great community pool, jacuzzi & BBQs.

-One covered parking space assigned to the unit.



Lease details:

-Available now for a 1-year lease.

-Rent: $2195

-Deposit: $2195 o.a.c.

-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash.

-No Smoking

-No Pets

-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.



Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing of this property @ 619-722-0040



Thank you.



(RLNE5191491)