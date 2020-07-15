All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F

4176 Mount Alifan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4176 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeously remodeled and updated 3BR/2BA upstairs condo in a gated complex in South Clairemont.

-Brand new wood floors throughout the unit.
-New paint throughout the unit.
-New dual pane vinyl windows throughout the unit.
-Recessed lighting in the living room.
-New electric wall heaters.
-Nice private balcony off of the living room.
-Fantastic bar area with stunning custom concrete countertops & new lighting fixture.
-Countertops continue into the kitchen area and are simply amazing and unique.
-Splendid backsplash that matches countertops.
-Stainless steel dual basin sink.
-Stainless steel kitchen appliances: New Refrigerator, New dishwasher, New gas stove/oven.
-Large hall closet for storage.
-Upgraded and moved electrical sub-panel.
-Bedroom #1 is a good size with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.
-Bedroom #2 is equally sized with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.
-Hall bathroom has new light fixtures, new shower tile, new toilet and new floor tile.
-Hall bathroom also has new faucet and medicine cabinet as well.
-Another stunning custom concrete countertop with backsplash to match.
-Master bedroom is grand with large closet and master bath.
-Master bath has its own amazing custom countertop with new light fixtures above.
-New shower with new tile, new tile flooring and new toilet.
-Complex has laundry rooms on-site.
-Complex has a great community pool, jacuzzi & BBQs.
-One covered parking space assigned to the unit.

Lease details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease.
-Rent: $2195
-Deposit: $2195 o.a.c.
-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash.
-No Smoking
-No Pets
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.

Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing of this property @ 619-722-0040

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have any available units?
4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have?
Some of 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F offers parking.
Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F has a pool.
Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have accessible units?
No, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University