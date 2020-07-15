4176 Mount Alifan Pl Unit F

Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled and updated 3BR/2BA upstairs condo in a gated complex in South Clairemont.
-Brand new wood floors throughout the unit.
-New paint throughout the unit.
-New dual pane vinyl windows throughout the unit.
-Recessed lighting in the living room.
-New electric wall heaters.
-Nice private balcony off of the living room.
-Fantastic bar area with stunning custom concrete countertops & new lighting fixture.
-Countertops continue into the kitchen area and are simply amazing and unique.
-Splendid backsplash that matches countertops.
-Stainless steel dual basin sink.
-Stainless steel kitchen appliances: New Refrigerator, New dishwasher, New gas stove/oven.
-Large hall closet for storage.
-Upgraded and moved electrical sub-panel.
-Bedroom #1 is a good size with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.
-Bedroom #2 is equally sized with new flooring, new closet doors, and new wall heater.
-Hall bathroom has new light fixtures, new shower tile, new toilet and new floor tile.
-Hall bathroom also has new faucet and medicine cabinet as well.
-Another stunning custom concrete countertop with backsplash to match.
-Master bedroom is grand with large closet and master bath.
-Master bath has its own amazing custom countertop with new light fixtures above.
-New shower with new tile, new tile flooring and new toilet.
-Complex has laundry rooms on-site.
-Complex has a great community pool, jacuzzi & BBQs.
-One covered parking space assigned to the unit.
Lease details:
-Available now for a 1-year lease.
-Rent: $2195
-Deposit: $2195 o.a.c.
-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash.
-No Smoking
-No Pets
-Renters Insurance REQUIRED.
Contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing of this property @ 619-722-0040
Thank you.
(RLNE5191491)