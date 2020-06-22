All apartments in San Diego
4174 Altadena Ave.
4174 Altadena Ave.

4174 Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4174 Altadena Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
City Heights-Coming Soon!!- Detached House 2 bed 2 ba. Totally Renovated- Be first to see it and Rent it! - Completely remodeled 2 bed 2 ba detached home in prime Urban neighborhood of City Heights. Walk to Mary Lanyon Fay Elementary school and First Tee San Diego. This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like laminate flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of of closet space and mirror closet doors. Two full baths and Spacious living room with bench window. Two assigned off street parking space included and stackable washer and dryer in unit. Private enclosed front yard with white picket fence.

City Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.City Heights is home to different types of cuisine from all corners of the world, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Mexican, Somali, and Ethiopian culinary traditions. Creating Community Through Art, City Heights is rich in murals and public art.

Pictures vary per unit. Most show as displayed

Month to Month-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentpros@gmail.com or Call/Text 619 884-0906 for more info. and showing

(RLNE4598260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4174 Altadena Ave. have any available units?
4174 Altadena Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4174 Altadena Ave. have?
Some of 4174 Altadena Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4174 Altadena Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Altadena Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Altadena Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4174 Altadena Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4174 Altadena Ave. offer parking?
No, 4174 Altadena Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4174 Altadena Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4174 Altadena Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Altadena Ave. have a pool?
No, 4174 Altadena Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4174 Altadena Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4174 Altadena Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Altadena Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4174 Altadena Ave. has units with dishwashers.
