4174 Altadena Ave.

City Heights-Coming Soon!!- Detached House 2 bed 2 ba. Totally Renovated- Be first to see it and Rent it! - Completely remodeled 2 bed 2 ba detached home in prime Urban neighborhood of City Heights. Walk to Mary Lanyon Fay Elementary school and First Tee San Diego. This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like laminate flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of of closet space and mirror closet doors. Two full baths and Spacious living room with bench window. Two assigned off street parking space included and stackable washer and dryer in unit. Private enclosed front yard with white picket fence.



City Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.City Heights is home to different types of cuisine from all corners of the world, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Mexican, Somali, and Ethiopian culinary traditions. Creating Community Through Art, City Heights is rich in murals and public art.



Pictures vary per unit. Most show as displayed



Month to Month-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

