4171 43rd St

Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry. Month2month - Property Id: 237676
Looking for something month to month so you don't have to commit to a year long lease? Look no further!
This cute City Heights Cottage has so much to offer: a full kitchen with appliances, a washer and dryer/laundry room, private off-street driveway parking for up to 3 cars, a nice sized private backyard, and the space inside the house is very comfortable, inviting with very posh and stylish new decor. Totally private. Close to shopping, great walk-score, and normally $2299, but now only $1999 per month *rate depends on number of occupants. (WEEK TO WEEK RATES AVAILABLE AS WELL) Security deposit is $500. No credit check (bad credit okay) but must have proof of income.
Text me (please don't call) for more information. We're looking for a family (no more than 2 adults and 2 kids) or a set of friends or coworkers, a couple, who want to move in immediately.
Reply and let me know a little bit about yourself and when you'd like to move in, and for roughly how long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237676
No Pets Allowed
