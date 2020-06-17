All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4171 43rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4171 43rd St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

4171 43rd St

4171 43rd Street · (858) 414-0399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4171 43rd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1999 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry. Month2month - Property Id: 237676

Looking for something month to month so you don't have to commit to a year long lease? Look no further!

This cute City Heights Cottage has so much to offer: a full kitchen with appliances, a washer and dryer/laundry room, private off-street driveway parking for up to 3 cars, a nice sized private backyard, and the space inside the house is very comfortable, inviting with very posh and stylish new decor. Totally private. Close to shopping, great walk-score, and normally $2299, but now only $1999 per month *rate depends on number of occupants. (WEEK TO WEEK RATES AVAILABLE AS WELL) Security deposit is $500. No credit check (bad credit okay) but must have proof of income.

Text me (please don't call) for more information. We're looking for a family (no more than 2 adults and 2 kids) or a set of friends or coworkers, a couple, who want to move in immediately.

Reply and let me know a little bit about yourself and when you'd like to move in, and for roughly how long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237676
Property Id 237676

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 43rd St have any available units?
4171 43rd St has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 43rd St have?
Some of 4171 43rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4171 43rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4171 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4171 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4171 43rd St does offer parking.
Does 4171 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4171 43rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 43rd St have a pool?
No, 4171 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4171 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 4171 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4171 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4171 43rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity