Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4162 Third Avenue

4162 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4162 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4162 Third Avenue Available 06/20/19 Coming Soon! Beautiful 2x1.5 cottage in the heart of Hillcrest - Welcome home to this beautiful cottage in the heart of Hillcrest. Enjoy a beautiful updated home complete with Viking appliances, custom bathroom upgrades, and full-size front loading washer/dryer. Step out onto your patio and experience a peaceful retreat complete with bbq and shade from a beautiful tree.

Contact us today for your private showing. 888.557.HEET (4338) or info@heetwaveproperties.com

Resident is responsible for all utilities.
Renter's insurance is required.
Furry friend welcome. Additional deposit/fees apply

(RLNE4938125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Third Avenue have any available units?
4162 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 Third Avenue have?
Some of 4162 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4162 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 4162 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4162 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 4162 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4162 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4162 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
