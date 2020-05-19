Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

4162 Third Avenue Available 06/20/19 Coming Soon! Beautiful 2x1.5 cottage in the heart of Hillcrest - Welcome home to this beautiful cottage in the heart of Hillcrest. Enjoy a beautiful updated home complete with Viking appliances, custom bathroom upgrades, and full-size front loading washer/dryer. Step out onto your patio and experience a peaceful retreat complete with bbq and shade from a beautiful tree.



Contact us today for your private showing. 888.557.HEET (4338) or info@heetwaveproperties.com



Resident is responsible for all utilities.

Renter's insurance is required.

Furry friend welcome. Additional deposit/fees apply



(RLNE4938125)