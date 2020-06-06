4161 Worsch Way

Amenities

Recently Remodeled Carmel Valley Rental Home - Single-family rental home in the heart of Carmel Valley sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with a park and green belt just steps away. This two-story, single-family home has charming curb appeal and in a great location with close access to shopping, restaurants and parks. The 2,450 SqFt home features four bedrooms + office, three baths with recently updated finishes including new interior and exterior paint, new carpet flooring, refreshed landscaping and refinished patio surfaces. The kitchen features quartz countertops, ample storage space and large garden windows bringing in great natural light to the space. Four guest bedrooms and two guest bathrooms are located on the second floor. The second floor master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower.



Other unique features of the home include a large downstairs formal dining and living room, stamped concrete patio and walk-way to a formal front door entry. The large private back yard retreat features mature landscaping, a grass play area and covered patio. The attached 2-car garage has epoxy floor coating and provides ample storage as well as direct access to the home. Laundry room on the second floor includes a washer and dryer. No smoking. One small pet under 25 lbs. allowed with restrictions.



Schools nearby include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is quite convenient with quick and easy access to Highway 56 and Interstates 5. Unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Encinitas or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course is also easy as all destinations are within convenient driving distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



