Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4161 Worsch Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

4161 Worsch Way

4161 Worsch Way · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4161 Worsch Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4161 Worsch Way · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled Carmel Valley Rental Home - Single-family rental home in the heart of Carmel Valley sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with a park and green belt just steps away. This two-story, single-family home has charming curb appeal and in a great location with close access to shopping, restaurants and parks. The 2,450 SqFt home features four bedrooms + office, three baths with recently updated finishes including new interior and exterior paint, new carpet flooring, refreshed landscaping and refinished patio surfaces. The kitchen features quartz countertops, ample storage space and large garden windows bringing in great natural light to the space. Four guest bedrooms and two guest bathrooms are located on the second floor. The second floor master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Other unique features of the home include a large downstairs formal dining and living room, stamped concrete patio and walk-way to a formal front door entry. The large private back yard retreat features mature landscaping, a grass play area and covered patio. The attached 2-car garage has epoxy floor coating and provides ample storage as well as direct access to the home. Laundry room on the second floor includes a washer and dryer. No smoking. One small pet under 25 lbs. allowed with restrictions.

Schools nearby include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is quite convenient with quick and easy access to Highway 56 and Interstates 5. Unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Encinitas or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course is also easy as all destinations are within convenient driving distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2597049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Worsch Way have any available units?
4161 Worsch Way has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Worsch Way have?
Some of 4161 Worsch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Worsch Way currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Worsch Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Worsch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4161 Worsch Way is pet friendly.
Does 4161 Worsch Way offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Worsch Way does offer parking.
Does 4161 Worsch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4161 Worsch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Worsch Way have a pool?
No, 4161 Worsch Way does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Worsch Way have accessible units?
No, 4161 Worsch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Worsch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4161 Worsch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
