4153 Ohio St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

- DESCRIPTION: Fully remodeled single family home with brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, carpet, flooring and remodeled bathroom. Featuring 2 ample size bedrooms, in sitting dining table with benches in the kitchen area, fenced back yard and detached garage.



APPLIANCES: All new washer and dryer appliances offer in-home convenience - say good-bye to the hassle and expense of coin-operated laundry facilities! Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included.



FEATURES: Large living room with new electric fireplace, separate large dining area with an open floor plan. Arched entries provide graceful transitions between rooms, and a fenced back yard.



PROPERTY POLICIES: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed. Rent $2,495 Deposit $1,500 Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, sewer).

*Garage parking space available for $150 / month additional rent.



LOCATION: Ohio St. right across from VONS, just south of Howard. Expect to fall head-over-heels for this lovely, Craftsman-style home located in one of San Diego's most desirable rental neighborhoods!



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN BACK HOUSE



TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule a showing TODAY!



(RLNE5686100)