4153 Ohio St

Amenities
- DESCRIPTION: Fully remodeled single family home with brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, carpet, flooring and remodeled bathroom. Featuring 2 ample size bedrooms, in sitting dining table with benches in the kitchen area, fenced back yard and detached garage.
APPLIANCES: All new washer and dryer appliances offer in-home convenience - say good-bye to the hassle and expense of coin-operated laundry facilities! Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included.
FEATURES: Large living room with new electric fireplace, separate large dining area with an open floor plan. Arched entries provide graceful transitions between rooms, and a fenced back yard.
PROPERTY POLICIES: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed. Rent $2,495 Deposit $1,500 Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, sewer).
*Garage parking space available for $150 / month additional rent.
LOCATION: Ohio St. right across from VONS, just south of Howard. Expect to fall head-over-heels for this lovely, Craftsman-style home located in one of San Diego's most desirable rental neighborhoods!
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN BACK HOUSE
TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule a showing TODAY!
(RLNE5686100)