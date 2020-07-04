All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

4153 Ohio St

4153 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- DESCRIPTION: Fully remodeled single family home with brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, carpet, flooring and remodeled bathroom. Featuring 2 ample size bedrooms, in sitting dining table with benches in the kitchen area, fenced back yard and detached garage.

APPLIANCES: All new washer and dryer appliances offer in-home convenience - say good-bye to the hassle and expense of coin-operated laundry facilities! Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included.

FEATURES: Large living room with new electric fireplace, separate large dining area with an open floor plan. Arched entries provide graceful transitions between rooms, and a fenced back yard.

PROPERTY POLICIES: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed, Large Dogs Allowed. Rent $2,495 Deposit $1,500 Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, sewer).
*Garage parking space available for $150 / month additional rent.

LOCATION: Ohio St. right across from VONS, just south of Howard. Expect to fall head-over-heels for this lovely, Craftsman-style home located in one of San Diego's most desirable rental neighborhoods!

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN BACK HOUSE

TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule a showing TODAY!

(RLNE5686100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Ohio St have any available units?
4153 Ohio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4153 Ohio St have?
Some of 4153 Ohio St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Ohio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 4153 Ohio St offers parking.
Does 4153 Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4153 Ohio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Ohio St have a pool?
No, 4153 Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 4153 Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Ohio St has units with dishwashers.

