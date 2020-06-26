4152 Oregon Street #7

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo in North Park!!! - This lovely 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo is newly remodeled and ready for move-in! This condo has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! There is a private balcony off the living area. Luxury faux wood plank flooring throughout.. 1-car garage with additional assigned space.
Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities included: Water / Trash
Laundry: On-site
Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking: 2-Car Garage, Additional Assigned Space
Up to 2 pets considered, maximum 25 lbs each. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
No smoking.
***More photos to follow***
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
(RLNE4934210)