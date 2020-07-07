All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4152 35th St.

4152 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4152 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/631e0c200a ----
4152 35th St.
San Diego CA

This adorable home in a prime location is available now!

Many upgrades, plenty of off street parking and additional storage are a few of the highlights!

Your own gated driveway, granite counters, even includes all needed appliances!

Features include:
-1 bedroom and 1 full bath on ground floor!
-tall vaulted ceilings!
-tons of floorspace in living rooms downstairs!
-tile downstairs and quality carpet thru upstairs!
-gated parking area!
-fantastic location in North Park!
-solar so electricity is kept to a low, flat rate!

For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call:

760.523.9572

and one of our agents will call you back asap!

Thanks for your interest!

Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management, Inc. and The Kerrigan Homes Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 35th St. have any available units?
4152 35th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 35th St. have?
Some of 4152 35th St.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4152 35th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4152 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4152 35th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4152 35th St. offers parking.
Does 4152 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 35th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 35th St. have a pool?
No, 4152 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4152 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 4152 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

