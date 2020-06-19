4137 Mount Alifan Place

Amenities

Wow! Live the lifestyle! Remodeled ground level, end unit condo in central Clairemont location. New stainless appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, and built in microwave. Granite countertops. New paint! New flooring! New light fixtures in kitchen and dining room. Modern bathroom! One reserved parking space in gated complex. Enjoy the pool, spa, and rec room. Water included in rent. Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines, etc. Only a 10 minute drive to the beach/bay. Available now!