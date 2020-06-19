All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

4137 Mount Alifan Place

4137 Mount Alifan Drive · (619) 275-3866 ext. 0
Location

4137 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Wow! Live the lifestyle! Remodeled ground level, end unit condo in central Clairemont location. New stainless appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, and built in microwave. Granite countertops. New paint! New flooring! New light fixtures in kitchen and dining room. Modern bathroom! One reserved parking space in gated complex. Enjoy the pool, spa, and rec room. Water included in rent. Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus lines, etc. Only a 10 minute drive to the beach/bay. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have any available units?
4137 Mount Alifan Place has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have?
Some of 4137 Mount Alifan Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Mount Alifan Place currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Mount Alifan Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Mount Alifan Place pet-friendly?
No, 4137 Mount Alifan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Mount Alifan Place does offer parking.
Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Mount Alifan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have a pool?
Yes, 4137 Mount Alifan Place has a pool.
Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have accessible units?
No, 4137 Mount Alifan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Mount Alifan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Mount Alifan Place has units with dishwashers.
