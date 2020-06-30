Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

4130 Haines Street #7A Available 03/09/20 Charming Studio in Crown Point! 3 Blocks from the Bay! - Very large, bright, corner, first floor studio located in Crown Point.



Within the condo, you will find a stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator with BRAND NEW carpet and paint. The coin-operated laundry is located on the first floor of the building. Walking distant to the bay and Crown Point Park which has large grassy park near the bay has fire rings, picnic tables and barbecue grills.



12-month lease term

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

Utilities Included: Water / Trash

Laundry on Site

Parking : 1 assigned space



***More photos soon to come***



Schedule a Showing at : https://appfol.io/JapPaz

Or call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900x 102 and ask for Aleesa for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com, this condo will rent quickly!



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



