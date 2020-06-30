All apartments in San Diego
4130 Haines Street #7A

4130 Haines Street · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Haines Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
4130 Haines Street #7A Available 03/09/20 Charming Studio in Crown Point! 3 Blocks from the Bay! - Very large, bright, corner, first floor studio located in Crown Point.

Within the condo, you will find a stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator with BRAND NEW carpet and paint. The coin-operated laundry is located on the first floor of the building. Walking distant to the bay and Crown Point Park which has large grassy park near the bay has fire rings, picnic tables and barbecue grills.

12-month lease term
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Laundry on Site
Parking : 1 assigned space

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Haines Street #7A have any available units?
4130 Haines Street #7A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Haines Street #7A have?
Some of 4130 Haines Street #7A's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Haines Street #7A currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Haines Street #7A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Haines Street #7A pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Haines Street #7A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4130 Haines Street #7A offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Haines Street #7A offers parking.
Does 4130 Haines Street #7A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Haines Street #7A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Haines Street #7A have a pool?
No, 4130 Haines Street #7A does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Haines Street #7A have accessible units?
No, 4130 Haines Street #7A does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Haines Street #7A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Haines Street #7A does not have units with dishwashers.

