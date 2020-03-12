4127 38th St #12

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom unit with Laundry (City Heights) - Best Deal with in unit laundry!

Best location with parks and schools within reach!



Centrally located in San Diego

Easy and quick access to everywhere



Great gated community

In unit laundry, no need to get stuck in Laundry Mart!

Spacious Living room and well equipped kitchen is another highlight!

Exceptional large bedroom with full wall size closet



NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT!



Rent include water, trash, and sewer!

Ready to move in soon!

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION*

858-715-0688

Top Notch Realty Inc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2698267)