All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4124 Texas St. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4124 Texas St. #1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4124 Texas St. #1

4124 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4124 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Unit #1 Available 07/01/20 Upscale - Large 2br/1ba A/C w/off street parking - Property Id: 108809

This trendy apartment with A/C, is on the ground floor and has been recently remodeled. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. Pass-through from kitchen helps make this a spacious two-bedroom apartment. Wood laminate flooring, crown molding, and each room has air conditioning, heat as well as a Hunter ceiling fan, and is Cable ready.

This property has recently gone through major upgrades, including new dual pane windows throughout, and gated security. All units have Air Conditioning. Very well-maintained property. Onsite laundry facilities. Wonderful landscaping and lighting. We also offer an entirely smoke free environment; in all units and entire property. BBQ and seating in common area. Quiet NorthPark community located near shopping, public transportation, and easy freeway access. . It is also only one block to the newly implemented Rapid El Cajon bus line. . No pets. Owner pays for water and trash pickup.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108809
Property Id 108809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Texas St. #1 have any available units?
4124 Texas St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Texas St. #1 have?
Some of 4124 Texas St. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Texas St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Texas St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Texas St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Texas St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4124 Texas St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Texas St. #1 offers parking.
Does 4124 Texas St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Texas St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Texas St. #1 have a pool?
No, 4124 Texas St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Texas St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 4124 Texas St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Texas St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Texas St. #1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University