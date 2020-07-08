4124 Texas St. #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Unit #1 Available 07/01/20 Upscale - Large 2br/1ba A/C w/off street parking - Property Id: 108809



This trendy apartment with A/C, is on the ground floor and has been recently remodeled. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. Pass-through from kitchen helps make this a spacious two-bedroom apartment. Wood laminate flooring, crown molding, and each room has air conditioning, heat as well as a Hunter ceiling fan, and is Cable ready.



This property has recently gone through major upgrades, including new dual pane windows throughout, and gated security. All units have Air Conditioning. Very well-maintained property. Onsite laundry facilities. Wonderful landscaping and lighting. We also offer an entirely smoke free environment; in all units and entire property. BBQ and seating in common area. Quiet NorthPark community located near shopping, public transportation, and easy freeway access. . It is also only one block to the newly implemented Rapid El Cajon bus line. . No pets. Owner pays for water and trash pickup.

No Pets Allowed



