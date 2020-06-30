4121 Via Candidiz #45

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Carmel Valley 92130 - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this Beautifully remodeled ($20k remodel!) 3 bedroom 2.5 Townhouse for lease located in the heart of Carmel Valley walking distance to Del Mar Highlands Town Center and the new One Paseo! This 1217 square foot townhome has a remodeled kitchen, brand new floors, fresh paint, new window coverings, attached 2 car garage and is move in ready now. The community has a very well maintained pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts.



Local schools that are all walkable distance are Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific School, and Torrey Pines High School!



Trash is paid by Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.



$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$2800 Rent Per Month

$2800 Security Deposit

18 month lease required

Sorry, no pets allowed

No Smoking



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



