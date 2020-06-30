All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4121 Via Candidiz #45

4121 Via Candidiz · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Via Candidiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Carmel Valley 92130 - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this Beautifully remodeled ($20k remodel!) 3 bedroom 2.5 Townhouse for lease located in the heart of Carmel Valley walking distance to Del Mar Highlands Town Center and the new One Paseo! This 1217 square foot townhome has a remodeled kitchen, brand new floors, fresh paint, new window coverings, attached 2 car garage and is move in ready now. The community has a very well maintained pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts.

Local schools that are all walkable distance are Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific School, and Torrey Pines High School!

Trash is paid by Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.

$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$2800 Rent Per Month
$2800 Security Deposit
18 month lease required
Sorry, no pets allowed
No Smoking

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have any available units?
4121 Via Candidiz #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have?
Some of 4121 Via Candidiz #45's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Via Candidiz #45 currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Via Candidiz #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Via Candidiz #45 pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 offers parking.
Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have a pool?
Yes, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 has a pool.
Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have accessible units?
No, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Via Candidiz #45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Via Candidiz #45 does not have units with dishwashers.

