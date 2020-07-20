All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

4117 Catalina Place

4117 Catalina Place · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Catalina Place, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4117 Catalina Place Available 07/01/19 Point Loma Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac 1/4 acre lot - This home is located on a quarter acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet neighborhood of Point Loma close to the ocean. The neighbors are all single-family homes with ample land and parking.

This home has a LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN and an attached large one car garage with built-in workbench. There are skylights and large windows throughout.

* hardwood, tile and carpet flooring,

* family room with a wood-pellet fireplace, a large custom walk in closet in the master bedroom,
* newly painted exterior,
* washer and dryer
* tankless water heater
* two outdoor patios and a vegetable garden with drip irrigation.

One-year lease with the option for additional lease terms thereafter.

PETS WELCOME with a deposit.
Landscape maintenance included.
Utilities are not included.

Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO_SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided.

Call today to tour by appointment.
619-800-6567.

(RLNE3366363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Catalina Place have any available units?
4117 Catalina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Catalina Place have?
Some of 4117 Catalina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Catalina Place currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Catalina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Catalina Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Catalina Place is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Catalina Place offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Catalina Place offers parking.
Does 4117 Catalina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 Catalina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Catalina Place have a pool?
No, 4117 Catalina Place does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Catalina Place have accessible units?
No, 4117 Catalina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Catalina Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Catalina Place does not have units with dishwashers.
