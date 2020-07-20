Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4117 Catalina Place Available 07/01/19 Point Loma Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac 1/4 acre lot - This home is located on a quarter acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet neighborhood of Point Loma close to the ocean. The neighbors are all single-family homes with ample land and parking.



This home has a LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN and an attached large one car garage with built-in workbench. There are skylights and large windows throughout.



* hardwood, tile and carpet flooring,



* family room with a wood-pellet fireplace, a large custom walk in closet in the master bedroom,

* newly painted exterior,

* washer and dryer

* tankless water heater

* two outdoor patios and a vegetable garden with drip irrigation.



One-year lease with the option for additional lease terms thereafter.



PETS WELCOME with a deposit.

Landscape maintenance included.

Utilities are not included.



Applicants must show verifiable gross income 3 X rent. NO GUARANTORS OR CO_SIGNERS. Credit history must show no current collection accounts and no late payments in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided.



Call today to tour by appointment.

619-800-6567.



(RLNE3366363)