All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4105 Maryland St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4105 Maryland St 1
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4105 Maryland St 1

4105 Maryland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4105 Maryland St, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 07/02/19 Spacious townhouse in convenient location. - Property Id: 127640

Our house is a Multi-level two bedroom, 2.5baths townhouse with 2 car garage parking. Built within the last few years, so has all the amenities. Central air, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, washer, dryer, large windows, great light.

1400 square feet. A lot bigger than the pictures make it look.

Amazing location. Get on the freeway very quickly, walk to Trader Joes and Ralphs and lots of coffee shops. Great running trails.

Lease duration:Minimum 4 months, upto a year.
Price: 2800 monthly
Responsible for electric, water, cable, internet and gas. (Average: $130 monthly)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127640
Property Id 127640

(RLNE4938470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Maryland St 1 have any available units?
4105 Maryland St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Maryland St 1 have?
Some of 4105 Maryland St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Maryland St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Maryland St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Maryland St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Maryland St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St 1 offers parking.
Does 4105 Maryland St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Maryland St 1 have a pool?
No, 4105 Maryland St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Maryland St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4105 Maryland St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Maryland St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Maryland St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University