4105 Maryland St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/02/19 Spacious townhouse in convenient location.



Our house is a Multi-level two bedroom, 2.5baths townhouse with 2 car garage parking. Built within the last few years, so has all the amenities. Central air, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, washer, dryer, large windows, great light.



1400 square feet. A lot bigger than the pictures make it look.



Amazing location. Get on the freeway very quickly, walk to Trader Joes and Ralphs and lots of coffee shops. Great running trails.



Lease duration:Minimum 4 months, upto a year.

Price: 2800 monthly

Responsible for electric, water, cable, internet and gas. (Average: $130 monthly)

