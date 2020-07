Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome Home! This Charming 2 Bedroom in University Heights offers a private yard and spa plus 1 car garage with washer/dryer! Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Appliances including refrigerator and Granite Counters, Wood flooring, Updated Bathroom plus a private yard with large covered patio with spa! The garage has a washer/dryer and room for a small car plus parking for 1 car in the driveway. New MiniSplit Heating/AC Units.