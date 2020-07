Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

4086 Thorn St Available 08/15/20 Affordable & Charming 3 bedroom/ 1 bath Home in City Heights - As you enter the home notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and how the custom paint compliments the floors. The spacious living room/dining room features a fireplace that keeps you warm during the winter nights.



Continue into the kitchen where there are plenty of cabinets for storage. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The home comes with washer and dryer hookups as well. Further down the hall are you three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom with a new tub and shower combo!



This home is conveniently located near Thorn Street Brewery and minutes from Downtown and North Park where you can enjoy an abundance of shops and restaurants.



Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE2390699)