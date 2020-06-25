4065 Porte La Paz Unit 166

Amenities

Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Reserved Parking & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease in UTC/La Jolla featuring 1086 SF of living space. This well upgraded ground floor unit boasts:

-2 covered reserved parking spaces!

-Central A/C & heat

-Private, spacious patio

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar!

-Spacious living room upon entering

-Dual master suites w/ tons of closet space & private attached bathrooms

-Plush carpeting throughout

-Colony La Paz community well-maintained & features swimming pool and spa!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2375

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog or two cats max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0zyDcq9ass

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: University City / La Jolla

- FLOORING: Carpet

- PARKING: 2 reserved covered parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: Initial lease term to end in July - August 2020

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4885268)