4064 Hilltop Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice two bedroom house - Mount Hope area of San Diego! Just under 800 sq ft this nice little 2 bedroom house with 1 bath, kitchen is open to the dining and living rooms. This cozy little home is very clean and rent ready. Very large yard no garage but street parking is no problem. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Great location. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.



Terms:

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, December 3rd, prefer no pets but negotiable.



YouTube Link:

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/_7mHp2JMCmo



Website Link:

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CADRE# 01277349



(RLNE5348592)