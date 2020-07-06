All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

4064 Hilltop Dr

4064 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4064 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom house - Mount Hope area of San Diego! Just under 800 sq ft this nice little 2 bedroom house with 1 bath, kitchen is open to the dining and living rooms. This cozy little home is very clean and rent ready. Very large yard no garage but street parking is no problem. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Great location. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, December 3rd, prefer no pets but negotiable.

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/_7mHp2JMCmo

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CADRE# 01277349

(RLNE5348592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have any available units?
4064 Hilltop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4064 Hilltop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4064 Hilltop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 Hilltop Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr offer parking?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4064 Hilltop Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have a pool?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have accessible units?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4064 Hilltop Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4064 Hilltop Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

