Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:15 PM

4063 Eagle Street

4063 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4063 Eagle Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Central, Serene and Separate! A Furnished Cottage/Granny Flat Located in the heart of the Mission Hills Business District. Tastefully built with a zen vibe to enjoy the surrounding nature. On a canyon with a patio shared with the owner who lives on site. The soaring vaulted ceilings and plentiful windows make the cottage bright, airy and peaceful. Access this beauty at the end of the driveway completely set apart from the main house. Full kitchen with granite counters, and all furniture needed to settle in for your stay in San Diego. Unit is complete with range/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Within walking distance of Mission Hills, Hillcrest UCSD Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Close to all that Washington Street has to offer. Restaurants, Movie houses, Gyms etc. Close to the 5, 163 and 8 freeways. Close to public transit. A Must See!!

Available for immediate move in. $200 flat utility fee that includes water, sewer, trash, and internet. Street parking only. Sorry no pets allowed. Available long term but on a month-to-month lease.

To schedule a showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 Eagle Street have any available units?
4063 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 Eagle Street have?
Some of 4063 Eagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4063 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 4063 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4063 Eagle Street offer parking?
No, 4063 Eagle Street does not offer parking.
Does 4063 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4063 Eagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 4063 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4063 Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 4063 Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4063 Eagle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

