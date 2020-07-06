4063 Eagle Street

Amenities
Central, Serene and Separate! A Furnished Cottage/Granny Flat Located in the heart of the Mission Hills Business District. Tastefully built with a zen vibe to enjoy the surrounding nature. On a canyon with a patio shared with the owner who lives on site. The soaring vaulted ceilings and plentiful windows make the cottage bright, airy and peaceful. Access this beauty at the end of the driveway completely set apart from the main house. Full kitchen with granite counters, and all furniture needed to settle in for your stay in San Diego. Unit is complete with range/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Within walking distance of Mission Hills, Hillcrest UCSD Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Close to all that Washington Street has to offer. Restaurants, Movie houses, Gyms etc. Close to the 5, 163 and 8 freeways. Close to public transit. A Must See!!
Available for immediate move in. $200 flat utility fee that includes water, sewer, trash, and internet. Street parking only. Sorry no pets allowed. Available long term but on a month-to-month lease.
To schedule a showing call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.
To apply please go to: https://cabrillo.quickleasepro.com/
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
