Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

4061 Utah Street

4061 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4061 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park! Light and bright unit with tiled floors in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and wine rack. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Small private patio. One car garage with driveway for one car. Nice gated complex with lush landscaping. Renters insurance required.One year lease minimum.

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Microwave

Additional Lease Information: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer are not warrantied, Air conditioning, Disposal

Cats Allowed: Yes 1 only
Dogs Allowed: No

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Utah Street have any available units?
4061 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4061 Utah Street have?
Some of 4061 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4061 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4061 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4061 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 4061 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4061 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4061 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4061 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4061 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.
