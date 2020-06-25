4061 Utah Street

Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park! Light and bright unit with tiled floors in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and wine rack. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Small private patio. One car garage with driveway for one car. Nice gated complex with lush landscaping. Renters insurance required.One year lease minimum.
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Microwave
Additional Lease Information: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer are not warrantied, Air conditioning, Disposal
Cats Allowed: Yes 1 only
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.