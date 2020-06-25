4061 Utah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Park! Light and bright unit with tiled floors in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and wine rack. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Small private patio. One car garage with driveway for one car. Nice gated complex with lush landscaping. Renters insurance required.One year lease minimum.



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Microwave



Additional Lease Information: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer are not warrantied, Air conditioning, Disposal



Cats Allowed: Yes 1 only

Dogs Allowed: No



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.