All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4060 32nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4060 32nd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

4060 32nd

4060 32nd St · (619) 457-6921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4060 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4060 32nd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 32nd have any available units?
4060 32nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 32nd have?
Some of 4060 32nd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
4060 32nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 32nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 32nd is pet friendly.
Does 4060 32nd offer parking?
Yes, 4060 32nd offers parking.
Does 4060 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 32nd have a pool?
No, 4060 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 4060 32nd have accessible units?
No, 4060 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 32nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 32nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4060 32nd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity