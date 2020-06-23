4059 Carmel View #34 4059 Carmel View #34

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court

Carmel Valley 2BD 2BA condo - Arbor Lakes - Two bedroom, two bath upstairs end-unit condo with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and patio. Reserved parking and outdoor storage. In-unit washer and dryer. Pool, clubhouse and tennis courts onsite. Easy access to I-5 for commuters and shopping, theaters and restaurants close by. Great location for commuting to San Diego, North County or Poway/Rancho Bernardo/Mira Mesa via Hwy 56 or a quick drive or walk to Carmel Valley / Sorrento Valley businesses. No pets, no smoking please.



(RLNE2442544)