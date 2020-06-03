All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4059 Carmel View #34 4059 Carmel View #34
4059 Carmel View #34 4059 Carmel View #34

4059 Carmel View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4059 Carmel View Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Carmel Valley 2BD 2BA condo - Arbor Lakes - Two bedroom, two bath upstairs end-unit condo with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and patio. Reserved parking and outdoor storage. In-unit washer and dryer. Pool, clubhouse and tennis courts onsite. Easy access to I-5 for commuters and shopping, theaters and restaurants close by. Great location for commuting to San Diego, North County or Poway/Rancho Bernardo/Mira Mesa via Hwy 56 or a quick drive or walk to Carmel Valley / Sorrento Valley businesses. No pets, no smoking please.

(RLNE2442544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

