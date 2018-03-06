4053 Honeycutt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Crown Point! Spacious 3/2 Townhouse Condo! Attached 2-car Garage! Laundry! VIEW Roof Deck! -

Awesome Crown Point/Pacific Beach location! So much space! This updated view 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo is tucked into a quiet community of only 3 homes with a gated entry. It's the perfect place to enjoy a coastal lifestyle in the sought after location of Crown Point!



Highlights:



Attached 2-car GARAGE + xtra shared guest parking (and plenty of street parking)!

Private ROOF-TOP DECK with Bay & Downtown VIEWS!

Just steps to the Bay! One block to Mission Bay, Crown Point Park & Shores and close to the beach!

Central AIR CONDITIONING

In-unit LAUNDRY

Gas FIREPLACE

Master Suite with Custom (movie star!) walk-in master closet, and bonus room!

Stand-up Attic STORAGE

Small PET considered!



You'll love the open floor plan of this beautifully updated home. Soaring vaulted ceilings, gorgeous new flooring, lighting and fresh paint throughout make it a bright, inviting retreat. The living and dining rooms are spacious and anchored by a lovely corner gas fireplace.



The open kitchen features a garden window, tons of counter and cabinet space and a large pantry closet with abundant shelving. Plus all the conveniences, like built-in microwave and dishwasher.



The master suite has a beautiful new custom walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual vanities, shower, bidet, and an additional 6x6 "bonus" room. The master also has a wall-mounted TV and custom privacy dual-pane window. The 3rd bedroom/office includes a large mounted Sony monitor.



Additional townhome features and upgrades include: premium awnings, digital locks on entry doors, new custom front door, upgraded wired intercom system from kitchen and master to entry door, pull-down attic ladder and stand up attic with storage shelves, multiple storage cabinets and lighted work bench in the garage, garage exhaust fan, and brand new energy saver hot water heater.



This home has everything! Come see for yourself! CALL Tammy at 619-550-8179 today to schedule a showing.



Qualified applicants will have excellent credit, rental references and verifiable gross monthly income of at least 3x rent.



A small pet will be considered with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee.



(RLNE4502588)