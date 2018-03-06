All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4053 Honeycutt Street

4053 Honeycutt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4053 Honeycutt Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Crown Point! Spacious 3/2 Townhouse Condo! Attached 2-car Garage! Laundry! VIEW Roof Deck! -
Awesome Crown Point/Pacific Beach location! So much space! This updated view 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo is tucked into a quiet community of only 3 homes with a gated entry. It's the perfect place to enjoy a coastal lifestyle in the sought after location of Crown Point!

Highlights:

Attached 2-car GARAGE + xtra shared guest parking (and plenty of street parking)!
Private ROOF-TOP DECK with Bay & Downtown VIEWS!
Just steps to the Bay! One block to Mission Bay, Crown Point Park & Shores and close to the beach!
Central AIR CONDITIONING
In-unit LAUNDRY
Gas FIREPLACE
Master Suite with Custom (movie star!) walk-in master closet, and bonus room!
Stand-up Attic STORAGE
Small PET considered!

You'll love the open floor plan of this beautifully updated home. Soaring vaulted ceilings, gorgeous new flooring, lighting and fresh paint throughout make it a bright, inviting retreat. The living and dining rooms are spacious and anchored by a lovely corner gas fireplace.

The open kitchen features a garden window, tons of counter and cabinet space and a large pantry closet with abundant shelving. Plus all the conveniences, like built-in microwave and dishwasher.

The master suite has a beautiful new custom walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual vanities, shower, bidet, and an additional 6x6 "bonus" room. The master also has a wall-mounted TV and custom privacy dual-pane window. The 3rd bedroom/office includes a large mounted Sony monitor.

Additional townhome features and upgrades include: premium awnings, digital locks on entry doors, new custom front door, upgraded wired intercom system from kitchen and master to entry door, pull-down attic ladder and stand up attic with storage shelves, multiple storage cabinets and lighted work bench in the garage, garage exhaust fan, and brand new energy saver hot water heater.

This home has everything! Come see for yourself! CALL Tammy at 619-550-8179 today to schedule a showing.

Qualified applicants will have excellent credit, rental references and verifiable gross monthly income of at least 3x rent.

A small pet will be considered with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4502588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 Honeycutt Street have any available units?
4053 Honeycutt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 Honeycutt Street have?
Some of 4053 Honeycutt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 Honeycutt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4053 Honeycutt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 Honeycutt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4053 Honeycutt Street is pet friendly.
Does 4053 Honeycutt Street offer parking?
Yes, 4053 Honeycutt Street offers parking.
Does 4053 Honeycutt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 Honeycutt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 Honeycutt Street have a pool?
No, 4053 Honeycutt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4053 Honeycutt Street have accessible units?
No, 4053 Honeycutt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 Honeycutt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4053 Honeycutt Street has units with dishwashers.
