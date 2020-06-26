Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking media room tennis court

4049 Carmel View Road #79 Available 07/13/19 Stunning, 2 BD/2BA, downstairs corner condo in Carmel Valley avail in July! - Available 07/13/19! Enjoy the location, views and beauty of this downstairs, upgraded condo in Carmel Valley. This pristine condo offers a bright living and dining room, fully enclosed private patio, fully-equipped kitchen with white cabinets, new slate appliance package, custom counters, new paint throughout, shutters, fireplace, linen closet and neutral carpet. Spacious, 2 large bedrooms with attached bathrooms and upgraded vanities. This condo also includes stackable washer & dryer.



Located in the Arbor Lake condo community that offers Sparking Swimming Pool, 2 Relaxing Spas, Tennis Court and Community Room. Designated covered parking space with extra storage cabinet. Ample guest parking.



Close to Carmel Valley Library, Carmel Valley Recreation Center, Skate Park, Pacific Athletic Club, Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center, Cinepolis Luxury Theaters, Boys and Girls Club, Parks, Torrey Pines State Reserve, Torrey Pines Golf Course and Beaches. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Easy access to Hwy 56 and I-5 freeways.



Sorry Absolutely No Pets or Smoking Allowed-No exceptions! Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.



*Please do not disturb occupants. Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour.



(RLNE4941479)