Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4049 Carmel View Road #79

4049 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
tennis court
4049 Carmel View Road #79 Available 07/13/19 Stunning, 2 BD/2BA, downstairs corner condo in Carmel Valley avail in July! - Available 07/13/19! Enjoy the location, views and beauty of this downstairs, upgraded condo in Carmel Valley. This pristine condo offers a bright living and dining room, fully enclosed private patio, fully-equipped kitchen with white cabinets, new slate appliance package, custom counters, new paint throughout, shutters, fireplace, linen closet and neutral carpet. Spacious, 2 large bedrooms with attached bathrooms and upgraded vanities. This condo also includes stackable washer & dryer.

Located in the Arbor Lake condo community that offers Sparking Swimming Pool, 2 Relaxing Spas, Tennis Court and Community Room. Designated covered parking space with extra storage cabinet. Ample guest parking.

Close to Carmel Valley Library, Carmel Valley Recreation Center, Skate Park, Pacific Athletic Club, Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center, Cinepolis Luxury Theaters, Boys and Girls Club, Parks, Torrey Pines State Reserve, Torrey Pines Golf Course and Beaches. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Easy access to Hwy 56 and I-5 freeways.

Sorry Absolutely No Pets or Smoking Allowed-No exceptions! Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.

*Please do not disturb occupants. Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4941479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have any available units?
4049 Carmel View Road #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have?
Some of 4049 Carmel View Road #79's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Carmel View Road #79 currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Carmel View Road #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Carmel View Road #79 pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 offers parking.
Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have a pool?
Yes, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 has a pool.
Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have accessible units?
No, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Carmel View Road #79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 Carmel View Road #79 does not have units with dishwashers.
