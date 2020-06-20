All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4045 8TH AVE 207

4045 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4045 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 207 Available 11/02/19 2BD Condo in Heart of Hillcrest, A/C, Parking! - Property Id: 161840

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in the center of Hillcrest available NOV 1. Fully updated with central air conditioning, new wood laminate flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, new dual-paned windows plus two parking spots onsite, free laundry (4 washers and 4 dryers), canyon views, balcony, and 5x10 ft extra storage unit!

Huge bedrooms with tons of closet space, modern kitchen, convenient dual-sink outside bathroom. Kitchen appliances stay. Quiet gated complex with amazing neighbors.

No furniture included (items in pictures will be emptied).

Pet friends - one dog up to 50 lbs or one cat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161840p
Property Id 161840

(RLNE5180177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have any available units?
4045 8TH AVE 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have?
Some of 4045 8TH AVE 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 8TH AVE 207 currently offering any rent specials?
4045 8TH AVE 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 8TH AVE 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 8TH AVE 207 is pet friendly.
Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 offer parking?
Yes, 4045 8TH AVE 207 offers parking.
Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 8TH AVE 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have a pool?
No, 4045 8TH AVE 207 does not have a pool.
Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have accessible units?
No, 4045 8TH AVE 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 8TH AVE 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 8TH AVE 207 has units with dishwashers.

