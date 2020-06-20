4045 8TH AVE 207

Amenities
Unit 207 Available 11/02/19 2BD Condo in Heart of Hillcrest, A/C, Parking! - Property Id: 161840
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in the center of Hillcrest available NOV 1. Fully updated with central air conditioning, new wood laminate flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, new dual-paned windows plus two parking spots onsite, free laundry (4 washers and 4 dryers), canyon views, balcony, and 5x10 ft extra storage unit!
Huge bedrooms with tons of closet space, modern kitchen, convenient dual-sink outside bathroom. Kitchen appliances stay. Quiet gated complex with amazing neighbors.
No furniture included (items in pictures will be emptied).
Pet friends - one dog up to 50 lbs or one cat.
