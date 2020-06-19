4039 Carmel View Rd. #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Carmel Valley Condo - 2 BR + Loft! - Upper level condo with a large outdoor deck in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Arborlake complex. The unit features modern interiors with many upgrades including wood flooring, window coverings and fresh paint throughout. The remodeled kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The home also boasts a large living room with fireplace and dining room with glass slider door to the outdoor deck. Two large bedrooms with large closets and mirrored wardrobe doors plus an upstairs bonus room / loft provide for ample living space. A stacked washer/dryer is included in the condo. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. A reserved covered carport parking spot is assigned to the unit which also includes a storage locker. The Arborlake complex has beautiful park-like landscaping, common area pool, spa, clubhouse area, and is centrally located in Carmel Valley. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Schools nearby: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, One Paseo, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE2943171)