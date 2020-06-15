All apartments in San Diego
4035 Carmel View Road, #115

4035 Carmel View Road · (619) 276-1050
Location

4035 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Resort-Style Living in Carmel Valley! - Enjoy all the modern amenities, while being situated in a private park-like setting with this 2 Bed / 2 Bath Carmel Valley condo for rent! This ground floor unit is located in the beautiful Arborlake community. Imagine sipping your favorite beverage on a warm summer evening while sitting on the large back patio overlooking the koi pond. Or, go inside when the weather turns cool, and light a fire in the fireplace! All appliances are included, complete with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and private BBQ. Laundry located in unit! Make use of the community pool, spa, sauna, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Tastefully upgraded with travertine floors, crown moulding, and stainless steel appliances. One assigned carport parking space included, along with plenty of guest parking. We just can't say enough about how great this one is -- you must see it to believe it, but do so before it's gone! Schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have any available units?
4035 Carmel View Road, #115 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have?
Some of 4035 Carmel View Road, #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Carmel View Road, #115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 does offer parking.
Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have a pool?
Yes, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 has a pool.
Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have accessible units?
No, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Carmel View Road, #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
