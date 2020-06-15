4035 Carmel View Road, #115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Resort-Style Living in Carmel Valley! - Enjoy all the modern amenities, while being situated in a private park-like setting with this 2 Bed / 2 Bath Carmel Valley condo for rent! This ground floor unit is located in the beautiful Arborlake community. Imagine sipping your favorite beverage on a warm summer evening while sitting on the large back patio overlooking the koi pond. Or, go inside when the weather turns cool, and light a fire in the fireplace! All appliances are included, complete with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and private BBQ. Laundry located in unit! Make use of the community pool, spa, sauna, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Tastefully upgraded with travertine floors, crown moulding, and stainless steel appliances. One assigned carport parking space included, along with plenty of guest parking. We just can't say enough about how great this one is -- you must see it to believe it, but do so before it's gone! Schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4704563)