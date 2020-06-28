All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4033 Van Dyke Ave B

4033 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS 1 BD/1BA AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 152510

* $300 off first mo rent with qualified lease with start date by or before Oct 16, 2019!!

Open floor plan on 1st floor of secured four-plex; entire building updated including brand new windows, paint and flooring throughout!

Unit updates include: wood flooring, tile finishes and tastfully painted throughout. Kitchen includes spacious pantry off dining area, updated appliances, including dishwasher and microwave! Bathroom is updated with contemporary tile floor and includes above rental standard beautiful vanity. Tons of storage throughout! Includes one off street parking stall and also on site laundry.

CAT OK with additional cleaning fee of $275.00. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

NO SMOKING (OF ANY KIND) INSIDE UNIT

Credit worthy applicants provide copy of valid drivers license, most recent 3 months pay stubs and completed credit application. Credit app fee $40 per applicant.

Call Michelle at 619-507-1117.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152510
Property Id 152510

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5367465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have any available units?
4033 Van Dyke Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have?
Some of 4033 Van Dyke Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Van Dyke Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Van Dyke Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Van Dyke Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B offers parking.
Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have a pool?
No, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have accessible units?
No, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Van Dyke Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Van Dyke Ave B has units with dishwashers.
