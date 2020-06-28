4033 Van Dyke Ave B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

SPACIOUS 1 BD/1BA AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 152510



* $300 off first mo rent with qualified lease with start date by or before Oct 16, 2019!!



Open floor plan on 1st floor of secured four-plex; entire building updated including brand new windows, paint and flooring throughout!



Unit updates include: wood flooring, tile finishes and tastfully painted throughout. Kitchen includes spacious pantry off dining area, updated appliances, including dishwasher and microwave! Bathroom is updated with contemporary tile floor and includes above rental standard beautiful vanity. Tons of storage throughout! Includes one off street parking stall and also on site laundry.



CAT OK with additional cleaning fee of $275.00. NO DOGS ALLOWED.



NO SMOKING (OF ANY KIND) INSIDE UNIT



Credit worthy applicants provide copy of valid drivers license, most recent 3 months pay stubs and completed credit application. Credit app fee $40 per applicant.



Call Michelle at 619-507-1117.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152510

(RLNE5367465)