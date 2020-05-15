4020 Louisiana St #6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upgraded 2B/1BA w/ Washer/Dryer & 2 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This great 2B/1BA condo available for lease in the heart of North Park features 693 SF of living space and boasts:

- Full size washer/dryer in unit

- 2 parking spaces

- Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and great cabinet space

- Open living room and kitchen

- Tile in kitchen and bathroom

- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout property

- Plantation shutters in living room

- Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room

- Upgraded bathroom feature granite countertops and custom tile shower



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1800

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets under 15lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFoxMwASMow

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Retractable screen at front door as-is (functional but will not be maintained)

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5670466)