All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4013 1/2 Illinois Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4013 1/2 Illinois Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4013 1/2 Illinois Street

4013 1/2 Illinois St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4013 1/2 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Charming 2bed/ a bath condo located on 2nd floor in the heart of North Park! W/D in condo, off street prkg! - Charming upstairs condo in the heart of North Park! Gated complex. Remodeled unit with both hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave). Washer and dryer in the unit and one reserved parking space! Walk to all the amazing shops/ restaurants on University and Adams Ave!

$2050.00/monthly rent and $2050/deposit.
Call office for more details. 619-260-8121.

Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner.
$37.00 application fee per person
Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two Cat maximum.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity. do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3882244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have any available units?
4013 1/2 Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have?
Some of 4013 1/2 Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 1/2 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
4013 1/2 Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 1/2 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street is pet friendly.
Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 1/2 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 1/2 Illinois Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University