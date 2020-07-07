4013 1/2 Illinois Street

Amenities

Charming 2bed/ a bath condo located on 2nd floor in the heart of North Park! W/D in condo, off street prkg! - Charming upstairs condo in the heart of North Park! Gated complex. Remodeled unit with both hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave). Washer and dryer in the unit and one reserved parking space! Walk to all the amazing shops/ restaurants on University and Adams Ave!



$2050.00/monthly rent and $2050/deposit.

Call office for more details. 619-260-8121.



Water, sewer and trash is covered by owner.

$37.00 application fee per person

Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two Cat maximum.



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116



No Dogs Allowed



