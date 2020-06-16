Amenities

4012 Mississippi Street #10 Available 07/15/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in North Park! VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1! - VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 7/15!



Beautiful, ground-level 2 bed / 2 bath condominium in the heart of North Park! This beautiful gated complex offers an ideal location with convenient walking distance to both University and Park Boulevard restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.



Great layout, large master suite with large walk in closet. Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove included. Dual-paned vinyl windows. Laminate wood flooring throughout with tiled kitchen flooring and granite countertops.



The building has a well-maintained, lush courtyard with sitting areas in addition to a shared laundry room and one dedicated off street parking spot with additional storage.



$40 application fee per person. 1 year lease to 6/31/2021 with the option to renew annually thereafter.

Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, no pets allowed unless they are a service animal. Supporting documentation required.



Room Dimensions:

Kitchen - 8x8

Dining Room -7.5x6

Living Room - 17.5x15

Master Bed - 11.5x12.5

Bedroom 2 - 11.5x 15.5



No Pets Allowed



