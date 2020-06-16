All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4012 Mississippi Street #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4012 Mississippi Street #10
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4012 Mississippi Street #10

4012 Mississippi Street · (888) 692-3886 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4012 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4012 Mississippi Street #10 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4012 Mississippi Street #10 Available 07/15/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in North Park! VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1! - VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 7/15!

Beautiful, ground-level 2 bed / 2 bath condominium in the heart of North Park! This beautiful gated complex offers an ideal location with convenient walking distance to both University and Park Boulevard restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.

Great layout, large master suite with large walk in closet. Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove included. Dual-paned vinyl windows. Laminate wood flooring throughout with tiled kitchen flooring and granite countertops.

The building has a well-maintained, lush courtyard with sitting areas in addition to a shared laundry room and one dedicated off street parking spot with additional storage.

NOTE: To request a showing of this property visit us online @ www.advantageteamrentals.com submit a contact request for this property and you will receive an email with the next available showing time.

For any other inquiries call 888-692-3886 and press option 3! Please leave a message with your name, the property you are interested in (4012 Mississippi Street #10), and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. 1 year lease to 6/31/2021 with the option to renew annually thereafter.
Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, no pets allowed unless they are a service animal. Supporting documentation required.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Room Dimensions:
Kitchen - 8x8
Dining Room -7.5x6
Living Room - 17.5x15
Master Bed - 11.5x12.5
Bedroom 2 - 11.5x 15.5

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4256415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have any available units?
4012 Mississippi Street #10 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have?
Some of 4012 Mississippi Street #10's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Mississippi Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Mississippi Street #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Mississippi Street #10 pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 does offer parking.
Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have a pool?
No, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Mississippi Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Mississippi Street #10 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4012 Mississippi Street #10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity