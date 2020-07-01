3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39

Amenities

Magnificent Crown Point Masterpiece! 3BD/2BA Condo - Amazing Bay Views! - Enjoy entrancing panoramic bayside views in this gorgeous Crown Point Pacific Beach condo! Corner unit with open space on one side and the bay views framed by an open space preserve along its entire back side. This spacious, attractive 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has been tastefully remodeled and is elegantly appointed with gleaming wood floors, crown molding and warm & inviting wall colors. The redesigned kitchen opens nicely into the living area and is finished with uncommonly rich granite counters. You can spend many evenings dining and entertaining on the covered bayside balcony, while you gaze upon the spectacular views of Mission Bay, the lights of downtown and occasional Sea World fireworks. The entire Mission Bay Park, with its beach, boat launch, and many miles of its walking/biking paths is less than a block away. The location places you mere minutes away from freeway access, ocean beaches, and Downtown San Diego. In additional to its unique location, other amenities include a community pool, spa, BBQ area, a washer and dryer (located in the unit), and 2 dedicated parking spaces!

*Unit is Unfurnished* https://youtu.be/CmGbPqS0vfw



Available: April 1, 2020

Rent: $3,795

Deposit: $3,800

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash

Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Only (Under 30lbs)



Be advised:

Unfurnished

2 assigned parking spaces.

No smoking permitted.



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE# 01272492



No Cats Allowed



