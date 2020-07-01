All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:57 AM

3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39

3995 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3995 Crown Point Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Magnificent Crown Point Masterpiece! 3BD/2BA Condo - Amazing Bay Views! - Enjoy entrancing panoramic bayside views in this gorgeous Crown Point Pacific Beach condo! Corner unit with open space on one side and the bay views framed by an open space preserve along its entire back side. This spacious, attractive 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has been tastefully remodeled and is elegantly appointed with gleaming wood floors, crown molding and warm & inviting wall colors. The redesigned kitchen opens nicely into the living area and is finished with uncommonly rich granite counters. You can spend many evenings dining and entertaining on the covered bayside balcony, while you gaze upon the spectacular views of Mission Bay, the lights of downtown and occasional Sea World fireworks. The entire Mission Bay Park, with its beach, boat launch, and many miles of its walking/biking paths is less than a block away. The location places you mere minutes away from freeway access, ocean beaches, and Downtown San Diego. In additional to its unique location, other amenities include a community pool, spa, BBQ area, a washer and dryer (located in the unit), and 2 dedicated parking spaces!
*Unit is Unfurnished* https://youtu.be/CmGbPqS0vfw

Available: April 1, 2020
Rent: $3,795
Deposit: $3,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash
Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Only (Under 30lbs)

Be advised:
Unfurnished
2 assigned parking spaces.
No smoking permitted.

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE# 01272492

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3626636)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have any available units?
3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have?
Some of 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 currently offering any rent specials?
3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 is pet friendly.
Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 offer parking?
Yes, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 offers parking.
Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have a pool?
Yes, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 has a pool.
Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have accessible units?
No, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3995 CROWN POINT Dr. #39 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
