Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

1 bedroom Crown Point Condo for Rent - Property Id: 220875



Condo for Rent in gated complex with spacious 1 bedroom with double closet. Vanity bathroom separate from shower/tub and toilet. Wood floors in living room. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. 1 parking spot with onsite laundry room, outdoor common area with BBQ grill and bike racks. 3 blocks from

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220875

Property Id 220875



(RLNE5534786)