3987 Nobel Drive - 344

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bed, 3 Bath Condo in La Jolla at the Venetian. Resort style community featuring pool, spa fully equipped gym, tennis courts ,BBQ, open floor plan, kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Dual master bedrooms with two closet, bright with natural light, cool ocean breeze. Home includes all appliances including a Washer and Dryer. 2 assigned parking spots in the gated parking lot.



The community provides great amenities of assigned parking, pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis courts, gym & Clubhouse. Located in the heart of the UTC/La Jolla Village area with nearby UCSD shuttle stop, bus stops, shopping, schools, park, and hospital. UCSD and beautiful beaches are only a couple of miles away.