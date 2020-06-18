All apartments in San Diego
3987 Nobel Drive - 344

Location

3987 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bed, 3 Bath Condo in La Jolla at the Venetian. Resort style community featuring pool, spa fully equipped gym, tennis courts ,BBQ, open floor plan, kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Dual master bedrooms with two closet, bright with natural light, cool ocean breeze. Home includes all appliances including a Washer and Dryer. 2 assigned parking spots in the gated parking lot.

The community provides great amenities of assigned parking, pool, spa, BBQ area, tennis courts, gym & Clubhouse. Located in the heart of the UTC/La Jolla Village area with nearby UCSD shuttle stop, bus stops, shopping, schools, park, and hospital. UCSD and beautiful beaches are only a couple of miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

