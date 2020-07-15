3979 1/2 Florida Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed internet access pet friendly

Large Studio Cottage, on the border of Hillcrest and North Park. Live right in the middle of three of the best Neighborhoods in San Diego. Walk to all the shops and businesses in Hillcrest, University Heights and North Park. Morley Field is also just four blocks away. Sunny Garden Setting, Community Patio with BBQ, Bar, and fireplace, Fruit Trees, Vegetable Garden and Onsite Private Gym!



Unit has original Hardwood Floors, new tile in kitchen and bath. New quarts countertop with farmhouse sink. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Paint, Free Laundry on site, Street Parking, Free High Speed Internet in common area!



1450.00 month and 1200.00 deposit



Contact Kevin 619-339-0039



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12717770



(RLNE5266078)