3979 1/2 Florida Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

3979 1/2 Florida Street

3979 1/2 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

3979 1/2 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large Studio Cottage, on the border of Hillcrest and North Park. Live right in the middle of three of the best Neighborhoods in San Diego. Walk to all the shops and businesses in Hillcrest, University Heights and North Park. Morley Field is also just four blocks away. Sunny Garden Setting, Community Patio with BBQ, Bar, and fireplace, Fruit Trees, Vegetable Garden and Onsite Private Gym!

Unit has original Hardwood Floors, new tile in kitchen and bath. New quarts countertop with farmhouse sink. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Paint, Free Laundry on site, Street Parking, Free High Speed Internet in common area!

1450.00 month and 1200.00 deposit

Contact Kevin 619-339-0039

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have any available units?
3979 1/2 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have?
Some of 3979 1/2 Florida Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 1/2 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
3979 1/2 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 1/2 Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 1/2 Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street offer parking?
No, 3979 1/2 Florida Street does not offer parking.
Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 1/2 Florida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 3979 1/2 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 3979 1/2 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 1/2 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 1/2 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
