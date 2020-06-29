All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3969 Ocean Front Walk #5
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3969 Ocean Front Walk #5

3969 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3969 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ocean Front Condo, Top Floor, Amazing Sunsets, Roof Top Patio - Top floor of a 3 story building right on the boardwalk! Nicely appointed 2bed/2bath unit. New floors, new vinyl windows, recently upgraded. The vaulted living room showcases the spectacular, unobstructed view of the ocean. Granite countertops, 36" refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit. The building is getting new stucco, a private roof top patio, and upgrades to the entertainment space right off the boardwalk. Make your coffee while you check the surf, walk to all PB and Mission Beach have to offer.

Currently offered furnished, owner will consider removing for the right occupant. Available in March when the building renovations are complete.

Call or text Russell for an appointment
DRE# 01954819

619-867-1713

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have any available units?
3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have?
Some of 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 offer parking?
No, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have a pool?
No, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have accessible units?
No, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3969 Ocean Front Walk #5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University