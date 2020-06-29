3969 Ocean Front Walk #5

Amenities

Ocean Front Condo, Top Floor, Amazing Sunsets, Roof Top Patio - Top floor of a 3 story building right on the boardwalk! Nicely appointed 2bed/2bath unit. New floors, new vinyl windows, recently upgraded. The vaulted living room showcases the spectacular, unobstructed view of the ocean. Granite countertops, 36" refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit. The building is getting new stucco, a private roof top patio, and upgrades to the entertainment space right off the boardwalk. Make your coffee while you check the surf, walk to all PB and Mission Beach have to offer.



Currently offered furnished, owner will consider removing for the right occupant. Available in March when the building renovations are complete.



Call or text Russell for an appointment

DRE# 01954819



619-867-1713



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5505802)