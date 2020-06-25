Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool dog park playground

3966 60th Street Unit 49 Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1-2 bath Townhouse! Amazing view and Amenities! - Beautiful spacious townhouse. Abundant natural lighting, surrounded by trees with Amazing View! Gated entry, attached garage plus 1 space, private patio, 2 balconies, Custom kitchen design. cozy fireplace in living room. 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths! must see in person. This community includes Pool, Jacuzzi, Dog park area and playground for children. Must See in person! Will consider 1 small pet for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. If this property interests you, please contact Barbara Rodriguez at (619)569-0615 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3525236)