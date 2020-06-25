All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

3966 60th Street Unit 49

3966 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3966 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3966 60th Street Unit 49 Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1-2 bath Townhouse! Amazing view and Amenities! - Beautiful spacious townhouse. Abundant natural lighting, surrounded by trees with Amazing View! Gated entry, attached garage plus 1 space, private patio, 2 balconies, Custom kitchen design. cozy fireplace in living room. 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths! must see in person. This community includes Pool, Jacuzzi, Dog park area and playground for children. Must See in person! Will consider 1 small pet for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. If this property interests you, please contact Barbara Rodriguez at (619)569-0615 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3525236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have any available units?
3966 60th Street Unit 49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have?
Some of 3966 60th Street Unit 49's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3966 60th Street Unit 49 currently offering any rent specials?
3966 60th Street Unit 49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3966 60th Street Unit 49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 is pet friendly.
Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 offer parking?
Yes, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 offers parking.
Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have a pool?
Yes, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 has a pool.
Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have accessible units?
No, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 does not have accessible units.
Does 3966 60th Street Unit 49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3966 60th Street Unit 49 does not have units with dishwashers.
