All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3959 Alabama Street #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3959 Alabama Street #7
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3959 Alabama Street #7

3959 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3959 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large 2BR/2BA North Park Condo - Lots of Natural Lighting - Gated Complex - 1 Car Gar + 1 Parking Space - No Carpet/ Walk-In Closet/Balcony/ Pets ok - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

*****The property must be viewed prior to putting in an application. If the property has not been viewed your application will not be considered complete. Please visit www.GPMSandiego.com to schedule a showing.*****

3959 Alabama St. #7
San Diego, CA 92104

Located in North Park

2 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Condo
2nd Floor
Estimated 924 sq. ft.
Gated Complex
No Obstructed Views From Unit

Tile Floors in Kitchen & Dining
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove/Oven
Portable Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Appliances
Formica Counters

Open Floor Plan
Lots of Natural Light
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylight - Living Room
Wood Laminate Flooring - Bedrooms
Walk-In Closet - Master

Open Floor Plan
Balcony
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
Fireplace - NOT FOR USE- Decor Only
Heat and A/C Unit - Wall
(1) Car Detached Garage
Parking Space in front of Garage

CLOSE TO:
Hillcrest
Restaurants
Cafes
North Park Community Park

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Dish/Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit: $1945

PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS MAX - CAT OR DOG - 20LBS OR LESS - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
(858) 880-8811
ForRent@GPMsandiego.com
Lic# 01857668

(RLNE4827297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have any available units?
3959 Alabama Street #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have?
Some of 3959 Alabama Street #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 Alabama Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Alabama Street #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Alabama Street #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3959 Alabama Street #7 is pet friendly.
Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Alabama Street #7 offers parking.
Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3959 Alabama Street #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have a pool?
No, 3959 Alabama Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 3959 Alabama Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Alabama Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3959 Alabama Street #7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University