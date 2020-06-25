3959 Alabama Street #7

Amenities

Large 2BR/2BA North Park Condo - Lots of Natural Lighting - Gated Complex - 1 Car Gar + 1 Parking Space - No Carpet/ Walk-In Closet/Balcony/ Pets ok - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



*****The property must be viewed prior to putting in an application. If the property has not been viewed your application will not be considered complete. Please visit www.GPMSandiego.com to schedule a showing.*****



3959 Alabama St. #7

San Diego, CA 92104



Located in North Park



2 Bedrooms

2 Baths

Condo

2nd Floor

Estimated 924 sq. ft.

Gated Complex

No Obstructed Views From Unit



Tile Floors in Kitchen & Dining

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stove/Oven

Portable Breakfast Bar

Stainless Steel Appliances

Formica Counters



Open Floor Plan

Lots of Natural Light

Vaulted Ceilings

Skylight - Living Room

Wood Laminate Flooring - Bedrooms

Walk-In Closet - Master



Balcony

Washer/Dryer - Stackable

Fireplace - NOT FOR USE- Decor Only

Heat and A/C Unit - Wall

(1) Car Detached Garage

Parking Space in front of Garage



CLOSE TO:

Hillcrest

Restaurants

Cafes

North Park Community Park



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Dish/Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit: $1945



PET INFORMATION:

2 PETS MAX - CAT OR DOG - 20LBS OR LESS - FIRM

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management-GPM

(858) 880-8811

ForRent@GPMsandiego.com

Lic# 01857668



(RLNE4827297)