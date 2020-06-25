3959 Alabama Street #7

Amenities
Large 2BR/2BA North Park Condo - Lots of Natural Lighting - Gated Complex - 1 Car Gar + 1 Parking Space - No Carpet/ Walk-In Closet/Balcony/ Pets ok - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
The property must be viewed prior to putting in an application.
3959 Alabama St. #7
San Diego, CA 92104
Located in North Park
2 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Condo
2nd Floor
Estimated 924 sq. ft.
Gated Complex
No Obstructed Views From Unit
Tile Floors in Kitchen & Dining
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove/Oven
Portable Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Appliances
Formica Counters
Open Floor Plan
Lots of Natural Light
Vaulted Ceilings
Skylight - Living Room
Wood Laminate Flooring - Bedrooms
Walk-In Closet - Master
Balcony
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
Fireplace - NOT FOR USE- Decor Only
Heat and A/C Unit - Wall
(1) Car Detached Garage
Parking Space in front of Garage
CLOSE TO:
Hillcrest
Restaurants
Cafes
North Park Community Park
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Dish/Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit: $1945
PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS MAX - CAT OR DOG - 20LBS OR LESS - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
