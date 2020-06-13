3957 Casita Way

Amenities
This is a detached home with a large lot. The home has been converted from a 3 bedroom to a roomy, open concept 2 bedroom layout. It features original hardwood & new tile flooring, central heat/AC and a beautifully updated kitchen with new granite counters, a large island, and new stainless steel appliances. Between the spacious living room and the huge backyard, this is an entertainer's delight! Landscaping included in rent! Call today this one will not last long! 619-371-5688