San Diego, CA
3956 Camino Calma
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

3956 Camino Calma

3956 Camino Calma · No Longer Available
Location

3956 Camino Calma, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/2.5BA Townhouse w/ Reserved Parking, Patio & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in University City featuring nearly 1400 SF of living space over two levels. This great property boasts:
-2 reserved parking spaces right next to the unit!
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ decorative fireplace
-Kitchen features provided refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher plus half bathroom and private laundry room right next to it!
-Large patio near entry great for entertaining or relaxing
-Bright guest bedrooms w/ ceiling fans plus full bathroom in hallway
-Large master suite w/ dual closets and balcony & attached bathroom w/ stall shower and dual vanity!
-Community features swimming pool

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlS8YzvNmLE
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University City / UTC
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only and not to be used. Tenants of shared building are all responsible for moving recycle bin labeled 3952-58 to curb and removing from curb after pick up to avoid HOA fines.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5067825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

