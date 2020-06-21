All apartments in San Diego
3955 Nobel Drive #193
3955 Nobel Drive #193

3955 Nobel Drive · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3955 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3955 Nobel Drive #193 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3955 Nobel Drive #193 Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Centrally Located Condo - Spacious 1st floor unit in the "Venetian". Features Neutral Carpet & Stone tile floors in kitchen and bathroom. Granite counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinetry, modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Parking is gated. Complex offers community pool, spa, gym facilities and tennis courts. Complex is nicely landscaped with quick easy freeway access. Convenient to USD and UCSD, shopping, entertainment, and dining. NO PETS.

DRE01197438

(RLNE2323546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have any available units?
3955 Nobel Drive #193 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have?
Some of 3955 Nobel Drive #193's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Nobel Drive #193 currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Nobel Drive #193 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Nobel Drive #193 pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 does offer parking.
Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have a pool?
Yes, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 has a pool.
Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have accessible units?
No, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Nobel Drive #193 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Nobel Drive #193 has units with dishwashers.
