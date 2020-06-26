All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3950 Cleveland Avenue #208
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3950 Cleveland Avenue #208

3950 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3950 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Adorable Studio with parking Located in the HEART of HILLCREST - Quaint, cozy studio on the second floor with a great functional kitchen, and adjacent dining room with a balcony! The home features carpeted floors in the living/sleeping area.

The community features onsite laundry and one assigned parking space! The home is central to all Hillcrest has to offer, including the Hillcrest Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's and an abundance of restaurants and shops!

There is a $200 move in fee required by the HOA.

Water and sewer is also included in rent!

Call today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2061111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have any available units?
3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have?
Some of 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 offers parking.
Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have a pool?
No, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have accessible units?
No, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Cleveland Avenue #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University