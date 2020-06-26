3950 Cleveland Avenue #208

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Adorable Studio with parking Located in the HEART of HILLCREST - Quaint, cozy studio on the second floor with a great functional kitchen, and adjacent dining room with a balcony! The home features carpeted floors in the living/sleeping area.



The community features onsite laundry and one assigned parking space! The home is central to all Hillcrest has to offer, including the Hillcrest Farmer's Market, Trader Joe's and an abundance of restaurants and shops!



There is a $200 move in fee required by the HOA.



Water and sewer is also included in rent!



Call today to schedule a tour!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2061111)